Heartland Bank & Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 5.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Eaton by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $155.38 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $173.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

