Heineken to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heineken in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Heineken’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heineken’s FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HEINY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Heineken from €116.00 ($122.11) to €114.00 ($120.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Heineken from €125.00 ($131.58) to €120.00 ($126.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Heineken from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Heineken from €79.00 ($83.16) to €77.00 ($81.05) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Heineken from €106.00 ($111.58) to €86.00 ($90.53) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

Shares of HEINY opened at $46.70 on Friday. Heineken has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

