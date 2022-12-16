Helen Stephens Group LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $30.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

