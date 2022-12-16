Helen Stephens Group LLC Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 121,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,834,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,577 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 677.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after acquiring an additional 821,042 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,823,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,190,000 after acquiring an additional 798,571 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,338,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,809,000 after purchasing an additional 766,566 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,571,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $27.48 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54.

