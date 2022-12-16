Helen Stephens Group LLC Sells 103 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Helen Stephens Group LLC trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,616,000 after buying an additional 1,631,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after buying an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $239.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.71.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

