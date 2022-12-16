Helen Stephens Group LLC Sells 1,462 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.