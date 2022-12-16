Helium Market Cap Tops $252.62 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Helium has a market capitalization of $252.62 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00011104 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Helium has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001891 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008966 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $905.83 or 0.05383949 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00490475 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,160,759 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
