Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Hello Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hello Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.75.
Hello Group Stock Down 1.6 %
Hello Group stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.12. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $10.95.
Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.
