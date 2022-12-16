Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Hello Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hello Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.75.

Hello Group stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.12. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hello Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Hello Group by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after buying an additional 1,951,240 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hello Group by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 1,480,329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hello Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,435,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,406 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

