HEXO Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, December 19th (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 19th. The 1-14 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 19th.

NYSE HEXO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,719,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,469,785. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HEXO has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.01.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 42.35% and a negative net margin of 565.53%. The business had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HEXO will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in HEXO by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,940,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,429 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HEXO by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,622,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in HEXO by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,081,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 238,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEXO by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 558,231 shares during the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

