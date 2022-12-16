HEXO Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, December 19th (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 19th. The 1-14 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 19th.
HEXO Price Performance
NYSE HEXO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,719,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,469,785. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HEXO has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.01.
HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 42.35% and a negative net margin of 565.53%. The business had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HEXO will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About HEXO
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HEXO (HEXO)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.