Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SNLN stock remained flat at $14.63 during midday trading on Friday. 15,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,085. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96.

Institutional Trading of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5,916.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,260,000.

