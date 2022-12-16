Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Trading Down 0.5%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.33 and last traded at $37.42. Approximately 1,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.61.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.