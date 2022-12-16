HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Price Target Cut to $5.00

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.11. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

