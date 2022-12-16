HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Price Target Cut to $5.00

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.11. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About HIVE Blockchain Technologies
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
