Holland Advisory Services Inc. Has $477,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.6% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Capital World Investors grew its stake in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in McDonald’s by 77.8% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 36,450.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,025,360 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $268.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.68 and a 200-day moving average of $256.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $196.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

