Holland Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 759 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 7.3% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 717,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,198 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $229,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 390.1% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 121,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 97,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $139.85 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.15.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
