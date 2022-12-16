Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Price Target Lowered to $1.25 at Morgan Stanley

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $1.25 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $2.00 price objective on Home Point Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Home Point Capital to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush raised Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Home Point Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.53.

Home Point Capital stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 55,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,215. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $159.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Home Point Capital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Home Point Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

