HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Short Interest Update

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
HomeServe Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HMSVF remained flat at $14.70 on Friday. HomeServe has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.
About HomeServe
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HomeServe (HMSVF)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.