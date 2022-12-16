HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Short Interest Update

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

HomeServe Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HMSVF remained flat at $14.70 on Friday. HomeServe has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

