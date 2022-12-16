Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $92.94 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for $1.86 or 0.00010915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $92.94 million and approximately $78.44 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.86431045 USD and is up 7.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $70,097,231.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

