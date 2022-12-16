Hop Protocol (HOP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $110.45 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000483 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $110.45 million and $1,709.77 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

