Horan Securities Inc. Has $148,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Horan Securities Inc. lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700,196 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,661,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,048,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,138,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,262,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,576,000 after buying an additional 1,617,555 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.05. 16,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,731. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.08. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $107.73.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.241 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.