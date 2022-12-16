Horan Securities Inc. Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 142,053 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 433,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,561,379. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

