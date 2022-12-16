Horan Securities Inc. Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Horan Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 740,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 204,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 23,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.90. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,401. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $53.62.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

