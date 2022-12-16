Horan Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440,188 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after buying an additional 1,792,975 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 670.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,356,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,788,000 after buying an additional 1,180,297 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IEI traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $116.52. 27,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,959. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $129.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average of $116.96.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.