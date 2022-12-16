Horan Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.66. 41,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,798. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.84. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $181.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

