Horan Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Horan Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $336,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USRT stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,763. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91.

