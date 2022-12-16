Horan Securities Inc. Sells 632 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Horan Securities Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 361,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 295,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 190,077 shares during the period. Compton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 262,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.59. 558,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.62. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

