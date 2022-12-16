Horan Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Horan Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $338,853,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,041,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,509,000 after acquiring an additional 757,567 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,813,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,503,000 after acquiring an additional 109,138 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,129,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,480,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,338,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,361,000 after acquiring an additional 91,080 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

IXUS stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.56. 57,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,400. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.65. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $72.34.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

