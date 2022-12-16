Horan Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Horan Securities Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3,259.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 124,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 120,392 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $675,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,841.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 65,803 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 373.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,845 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

