Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $126.38 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.61 or 0.00056795 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00256634 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00083650 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002990 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,153,675 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

