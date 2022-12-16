Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. City State Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

