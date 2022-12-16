Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

DVY stock opened at $120.38 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.49.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

