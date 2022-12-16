Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $540,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,519 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $154,829,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 585.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,736,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,235 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $19,054,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,909.5% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 962,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 950,567 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,913,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 535,896 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

