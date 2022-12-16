Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $583,000 Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83.

