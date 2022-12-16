Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $672,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,019,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,381,000 after acquiring an additional 669,917 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after acquiring an additional 31,151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $22,682,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 78,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $47.34 and a 1 year high of $58.81.

