Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2022

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after purchasing an additional 603,423 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $207,038,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $429.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.04. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.11.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

