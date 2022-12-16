Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Reduces Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,721,000.

FPX stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $78.50 and a 12-month high of $124.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average is $86.35.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

