Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 1,313 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of QUS stock opened at $112.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average of $111.01. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $131.51.

