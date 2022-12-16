Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 163 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $153.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.