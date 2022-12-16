Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 8,666 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $104,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28.

