Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 92 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.1% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $208.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.83 and a 200 day moving average of $192.82.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

