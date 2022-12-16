HSBC Initiates Coverage on Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY)

HSBC began coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Cellnex Telecom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €58.00 ($61.05) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cellnex Telecom from €54.00 ($56.84) to €53.00 ($55.79) in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellnex Telecom has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

CLLNY stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $30.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

