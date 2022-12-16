HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 923 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 371.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,429,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Macquarie started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.82.

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $5.47 on Friday, reaching $293.99. 6,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,225. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.96. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $711.43.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

