Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW) Short Interest Update

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Price Performance

HCIIW traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 46,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,459. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

