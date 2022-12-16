Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Shares Sold by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIII. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIII traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. 139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,523. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

About Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.