Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,722 shares of company stock worth $29,429,991. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Trading Down 3.2 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $130.44 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $261.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.41.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

