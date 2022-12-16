Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,193 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Devon Energy by 276.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,220 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Devon Energy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,454,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,974 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

