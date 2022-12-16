Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 6,086 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 235,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

