Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,940 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $112.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.43. The company has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

