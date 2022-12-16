Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,541,000 after buying an additional 184,272 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after buying an additional 212,961 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,795,000 after buying an additional 80,313 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after buying an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,654,000 after acquiring an additional 316,211 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.5 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

EL opened at $240.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

