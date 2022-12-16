Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

