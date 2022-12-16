Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

Insider Activity

Nucor Stock Performance

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

